Evelyn, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has spoken about the death of her husband.

Evelyn, who spoke via her Twitter handle on Sunday, was said to be a force behind her husband’s ministry despite being rarely seen.

She tweeted on Sunday: “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen.

“It is always heart-breaking.

“Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being.

“That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty.

“Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times.

“Seek refuge in him.”