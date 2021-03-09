Emmanuel TV, the popular Christian television channel founded by Prophet TB Joshua of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, in Lagos, Nigeria, has clocked 15 years.

The station, which was launched on March 8, 2006, has risen to become the most watched online Christian channel in the world with over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and one billion collective video views.

In a celebratory post on TB Joshua’s official Facebook page followed by over 5.5 million people, the cleric reemphasised the channel’s mission.

“God’s purpose is our purpose and His mission is our mission – that is what we are born for, living for and going to die for. His purpose is to preach the Gospel to all mankind and His Gospel is quite simple,” he stated.

Referencing the Bible in Romans 10:17, the post explained further the reason for the channel’s slogan: “Changing Lives, Changing Nations and Changing The World.”

“The Bible says faith comes by hearing the Word of God. The people hear and change. Nations hear and change. The world hears and changes.”

Fans and followers took to social media to celebrate the milestone and acknowledge the Christian network’s impact in their lives.

“I was once a bedwetter,” wrote Jade Baatjes from South Africa. “I was once a prisoner of anxiety, anger, bitterness and pains of the past but because of Emmanuel TV, I am now free,” he acknowledged in a YouTube comment.

“The very first night I watched Emmanuel TV was the end of bad dreams I used to have,” testified Zandozz Mancotywa on Facebook. “I was addicted to alcohol,” added Dikgakamatso. “Emmanuel TV transformed my life; I am no longer drinking.”

“Happy Anniversary Emmanuel TV,” commented television presenter and model Vimbai Mutinhiri on Instagram. “Many more years of success and expansion by God’s grace!”

In a sermon published in January 2021, Joshua had explained how the banning of “miracles” on local television during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004 was a catalyst for the launch of Emmanuel TV.

TB Joshua has earned a reputation for his large scale charitable projects for the less privileged, not focusing on the “Prosperity Gospel” and not engaging in any fundraising on Emmanuel TV.

Due to its popularity, it is one of the few religious channels available on the DStv platform in Africa.

. Ihechukwu Njoku is a writer on religious affairs based in Lagos, Nigeria.