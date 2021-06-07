The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

Primate Ayodele described the death of Prophet TB Joshua, who is the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, as a great loss to the prophetic ministry and the body of Christ.

In a statement he personally signed and forwarded to newsmen, on Sunday, the clergyman vowed to fast and pray to avert another occurrence in Christendom in Nigeria.

According to Primate Ayodele: “I condole with the SCOAN Family on the demise of the general overseer, Prophet TB Joshua, who died yesterday.

“His death is a huge loss to the body of Christ and the prophetic ministry.

“Prophet TB Joshua was a God’s General, a true philanthropist and a servant of God, I’m shocked at the news of his demise.

“I pray that the Lord God be with the family he left behind, and give them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Personally, I will mourn the great Prophet TB Joshua for seven days, and continue praying for Christendom against such occurrences in our midst.

“May His perfect soul rest in the bosom of the Lord where Peace can be found.”