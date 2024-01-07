TB Joshua: BBC to air alleged sexual crimes documentary + Video

The British Broadcasting Corporation says it is set to publish a documentary on the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The investigative story, by a programme of the BBC: “Africa Eye,” will be aired in three parts from January 8, 2024.

In the teaser made available on Sunday, about four women and a man were shown recounting their tales about what they allegedly went through under Joshua, who died June 5, 2021.

His wife, Evelyn, has since taken over the leadership of the ministry.

Joshua founded SCOAN, with headquarters in Ikotun area of Lagos State, in 1987.

He was born on June 12, 1963.