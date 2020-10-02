A Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old taxi driver, Friday Haruna, to nine months imprisonment for defrauding his business partner of N305,000.

The police charged Haruna, who lives in Mpape, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Magistrate Linda Chida sentenced Haruna after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

In his plea, the convict admitted guilt and attributed his actions to pressure from his family.

In her ruling, the Magistrate sentenced the convict without an option of fine, adding that it will serve as a deterrent to those who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike of the FCT Command, told the court that the complainant, Mohammed Abah, of Dutse Mkaranta, Abuja, reported the matter at Zone 3 Police Station on September 30.

Ejike told the court that sometime in August 2019, the complainant gave the convict a Mazda car worth N2 million on hire purchase on behalf of Brekete Family, a reality radio and television programme focused on human rights.

The prosecutor said the defendant promised to use the car for commercial purpose and remit N20,000 every week.

He said the defendant breached the agreement and refused to remit the sum of N305,000 and thereafter absconded with the vehicle to an unknown destination.

Ejike said during police investigation, the defendant was arrested and the vehicle recovered from him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code law.