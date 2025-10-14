Tax reforms: FIRS sets to engage citizens

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has declared plans to hold the second edition of its Tax Clinic in Abuja as part of efforts to expand public engagement and prepare taxpayers for the transition into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

The FIRS made this known In a statement signed by Mr Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

According to the agency, the initiative forms part of its ongoing reforms to simplify tax administration, promote voluntary compliance, and strengthen public trust in the revenue system.

The Abuja session follows a similar one held in Lagos earlier in the year, which drew significant participation from small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Themed ‘Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity: Transitioning into NRS,’ the series is designed to address taxpayer concerns and improve understanding of the country’s evolving tax framework.

“Our goal is to simplify tax, not to complicate it. The Tax Clinic is designed to bring the Service closer to the people; to listen, educate, and foster a culture of voluntary compliance through mutual understanding and trust,” said Dr Adedeji.

The event will feature expert discussions and advisory sessions involving institutions such as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Joint Tax Board (JTB), Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), and other professional bodies.

Also Read:

“Under Dr Adedeji’s leadership, the Service has prioritised accessibility and empathy in tax administration.

“The Tax Clinic is not just about compliance, it is about connection. It shows that when taxpayers are informed and supported, they become partners in national development,” Omokaro added.

The initiative comes as Nigeria prepares for the formal rollout of the NRS, part of wider efforts to modernise and harmonise the country’s tax system.

FIRS said the engagement series would continue in other cities as part of its broader strategy to encourage dialogue, transparency, and citizen participation in tax reform.