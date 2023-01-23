Tax collector docked for allegedly stabbing neighbour

A tax collector, Obuanyi Chukuwuebuka was on Monday docked in a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stabbing a neighbour with a broken bottle.

Chukuwuebuka of Church Road in Zuba, is charged two counts of criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogade told the court that the complainant, Sunday Emmanuel of the same address, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station Jan. 6.

Ogada said that on Jan. 5, the defendant threatened to deal with the complainant after an altercation.

He said the defendant violently stabbed the complainant and ran away.

The prosecution said the complainant sustained injury and was taken to the Diamond Crest Hospital, Zuba for treatment.

Ogada said the complainant was treated, discharged and medical bills of N51,000 was incurred.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 245 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Suleiman ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for hearing.