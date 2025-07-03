Tax Clinic: FIRS recommits to boosting trust, voluntary compliance nationwide

Ahead of the 2025 edition of its flagship outreach programme, the Tax Clinic, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reiterated its commitment to fostering trust and voluntary tax compliance among small businesses, startups, and informal sector operators across the country.

The Tax Clinic is an initiative aimed at deepening tax education and strengthening compliance across Nigeria’s economic sectors.

Speaking in anticipation of the event, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, emphasised that the clinic forms part of broader efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusion in the tax system.

“The clinic reflects our commitment to promoting a culture of voluntary compliance by bringing tax education closer to the people.

“It is a critical step in strengthening trust, transparency, and inclusion in the tax system,” Dr Adedeji stated.

He noted the importance of expanding the country’s tax base and ensuring that citizens and business operators are empowered to fulfil their civic obligations.

“This clinic is more than an event; it’s a movement to ensure every Nigerian understands their role in nation-building through voluntary tax compliance,” he added.

Organised by the FIRS Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), the two-day event will feature expert-led sessions, panel discussions, interactive service desks, and live Q&A forums on issues such as tax filing, business registration, and dispute resolution.

Attendees will also have access to representatives from key institutions, including the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Joint Tax Board (JTB), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Several professional bodies will also participate, including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

In addition to tax advisory services, the NMA will provide free basic medical screenings at the event. The first 300 participants to register physically will also receive branded gifts.

The clinic is open to business owners, self-employed individuals, trade groups, and professionals, with livestream options available for virtual participants.

With the theme ‘Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity’, the event is scheduled to take place on 15th and 16th July 2025 in Lagos.

According to the FIRS, the initiative is central to its drive to boost revenue generation, integrate the informal economy, and streamline Nigeria’s tax architecture in line with its economic development agenda.

