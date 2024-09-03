TASUED rusticates 25 students, suspends 58 indefinitely over exam malpractice, threats to life, others

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, on Tuesday, said it has rusticated 25 students and indefinitely suspended 58 others for various misconducts, including forgery, threats to life, examination malpractices, and other fraudulent acts.

The University’s Registrar, Mr Dapo Oke, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the disciplinary actions were recommended by the Examination Malpractice and Students’ Disciplinary Committee and approved by the Senate of the university at its statutory meeting on 31st July 2024.

The affected students, according to the statement, have been instructed to stay away from the university, warning that any student who fails to comply with this directive will have to contend with the law and the institution’s security personnel.

“The Senate, at its statutory meeting of 31st July 2024, approved that Ojo Micheal, a 200-level student in the Computer Science Department, be rusticated for the 2023/2024 academic session for forgery of CGPA to contest Student Union Elections.

“Seventeen other students were rusticated for examination malpractice, five for threats to life, and one for fraudulent acts.

“Forty-seven students were found guilty of misconduct and were given indefinite suspension, while another ten were suspended for impersonation.

“Other various punishments were also meted out for various misconducts as recommended by the Examination Malpractice and Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

“The affected students have been advised, in their interest, to stay off the campus to avoid being embarrassed by the University Security Personnel,” the statement partly read.

