The Deputy Director of ICT, Tai Solarin University of Education, Bolanle Abimbola has been abducted by gunmen.

According to a statement by the university management and signed by the PRO, Bakene N,O., the university official was said to be waylaid by yet to be identified gunmen on Thursday while she was driving home.

She was said to have been abducted within Ijebu Ode metropolis while driving.

The statement read, “The University Management regrets to announce the abduction of one of its members of staff, the Deputy Director of the University ICT Centre, Mrs. Bolanle Lateefat Abimbola who was waylaid by yet-to-be-identified gunmen and kidnapped within Ijebu Ode township on Thursday, May, 2021 while driving.

“The Management hereby states as follows:

That Mrs. Bolanle Lateefat Abimbola is a Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, College of Science and Information Technology of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State. That on Thursday, May 20, 2021, she left the Ijagun campus of the University, having completed her assignment for the day. While returning home from other personal engagements at about 7:00pm, she was kidnapped within Ijebu Ode township while driving home. No information has been received about her whereabouts since the unfortunate incident took place neither have her abductors got in touch with anyone. The case has since been reported to various Police formations and efforts are in top gear to rescue the abducted staff. The University Management urges members of staff and students to remain calm as security within and around the University Campus has been further beefed up. While we pray for her quick release, members of the university community are, therefore, advised to be security conscious and report any untoward movements around them to the nearest police station.

“For any useful information about the whereabouts of Mrs. Bolanle Lateefat Abimbola, please, call any of the following phone numbers:

* 0805 560 6848

* 0803 453 9704

* 0803 544 1106

Or report to the nearest Police Station.”