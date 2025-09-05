Taskforce: Youths protest death of motorist in Imo

Youths of Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State have stormed the office of the state Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) to protest the activities of taskforce agents in the state, following the death of a motorist.

The victim, whose identity had not been confirmed as of press time, reportedly rammed into a truck that had been immobilised by taskforce operatives, resulting in his death.

Angered by the incident, youths from the community blocked the ENTRACO office complex on Friday morning but were later dispersed by security personnel.

In a statement, however, ENTRACO distanced itself from responsibility for immobilising the truck.

The release, signed by ENTRACO spokesperson Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, explained that the operation was carried out by the state Ministry of Transport.

“According to reports, operatives of the Ministry of Transport’s truck enforcement department stopped a Tummy Tummy Noodles truck outside the approved hours of 6am to 6pm.

“Sadly, this led to the truck being immobilised, and in the course of events, another vehicle, an Acura MDX, rammed into it, causing a tragic accident that claimed a precious life,” the statement read in part.

The commission expressed condolences to the family of the deceased while clarifying that ENTRACO was not involved in the enforcement exercise.

It added that while its office complex houses multiple agencies—including the Ministry of Transport, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps—each operates independently within its own jurisdiction.

“Imo ENTRACO remains steadfast in its mission to sanitize Owerri and ensure order, safety, and compliance on our roads.

“We once again commiserate with the bereaved family and pray for the repose of the soul lost in this sad occurrence,” the statement concluded.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']