The Oyo State Environmental Taskforce has decried the incessant attacks of its personnel by hoodlums during the discharge of their statutory duties, warning that it would no longer condone such.

The Chairman of the taskforce, ACP Francis Ojomo, gave the warning in a statement on Monday, in Ibadan, by Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

He said that the officers on environmental sanitation enforcement duties were backed by the law of the state and their duties were to safeguard the environment for the benefit of all.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that four officers of the Oyo State Environmental Task Force were, on Thursday, attacked by hoodlums and critically injured in Ibadan while performing sanitation enforcement duty.

The chairman said that the officers were recuperating after receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Ibadan.

“We all know that to change a habit is always arduous, but the Oyo State Government has undertaken continuous sensitization and stakeholders’ engagement to change the attitude of those that would want to persist in dumping refuse indiscriminately.

“The officers attacked on Thursday were doing their statutory jobs assigned them by the government through this agency when they were attacked and assaulted.

“We thank God they are fast recuperating, but we want to sound this note of warning that whoever attacks environmental sanitation enforcement officers again will not find it funny, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

“It is our job to make Ibadan and Oyo State clean, we will not shirk this responsibility, we will not hold back, we will not be intimidated,” he stated.

The statement further quoted Ojomo, as describing street hawking as “an act borne out of ignorance rather than poverty”.

He said the consequences of the act outweighed the gains, noting that many hawkers had died from road accidents.

Ojomo noted that most of those hawking also own shops but the shop owners would rather stay by the roadside for better sales owing to their erroneous belief.

He called on the people to endeavour to keep their environment clean at all times for their own good and personal hygiene.