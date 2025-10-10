Taskforce nabs 21 illegal street traders in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested 21 suspected street traders during an operation to clear illegal trading in the state.

Its Director of Press and Public Affairs, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, confirmed the arrest of the traders in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Gbadeyan said the enforcement was carried out at Iyana-Iba and Ojo areas along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

According to him, the exercise was part of the agency’s ongoing clean-up drive against street trading, illegal ticketing, unauthorised road blockages, and unapproved bus stops.

He said the team visited Iyana-Iba and adjoining roads where traders had resumed selling on the newly constructed roads, obstructing traffic and defacing the environment.

He added that 21 suspects: 15 males and six females, were arrested, while their goods and wares displayed on the roads were seized.

Also Read

Normalcy, he said, had been restored to all affected areas following the enforcement exercise.

Gbadeyan noted that all suspects would be prosecuted, while the confiscated items would be forfeited in line with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws of 2017 and Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The Chairman of the taskforce and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Shola Akerele, warned traders against displaying goods on highways and walkways as such acts obstruct traffic flow and cause congestion.

Akerele also urged street traders, illegal ticketers, and operators of unauthorised bus stops to desist or face the full weight of the law.