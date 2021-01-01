The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has debunked an allegation circulating online that the agency was responsible for demolishing Monkey Village in Opebi area of the state on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement by the Agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the operatives of the agency are not, in any way, involved in the said demolition as being circulated,” Adebayo said.

He said the operatives of the agency were just on ground to enforce the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to enable free flow of traffic during this festive season.

Adebayo further said officers of the agency had been strategically positioned at different black spots of the state in order to curb criminal activities by suspected hoodlums who were fond of harassing innocent members of the public.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to strictly monitor their wards as anyone arrested for engaging in criminal activities will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he said.