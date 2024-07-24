Taskforce confiscates over 2,000 litres of bunkered diesel in highbrow Lagos area

The Lagos State Taskforce captained by the Chairman, Adetayo Akerele, has raided multiple of black spots in Ikoyi and environs in a late night operation on Monday.

This followed the feedback machinery of: “See Something, Say Something,” put in place by the Agency.

It also came as a result of the directive and support of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

Among the major black spots combed were Mosley Street, Glover Road and Lateef Jakande Avenue, all in Ikoyi.

They were raided by the Agency after concerned residents highlighted the clustering numbers of unidentifiable individuals at these selected locations and the conversions of these residential areas to safe havens for suspected criminals and miscreants.

Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, disclosed that after having carefully analysed the complaints received, a discreet investigation was carried out in the vicinity, which confirmed the intel to be credible, and resulting in a late night raid.

He said: “We have come out here to address issues of environmental and safety concerns in Ikoyi where residents have complained about the increasing numbers of miscreants who have converted these inner streets to restaurants, drinking spots, gambling spots, and boutiques to mention but a few.

“It is an eyesore what we encountered here during our investigations and we will ensure that we restore sanity to these Streets immediately.”

The Chairman further disclosed that an illegal petroleum storage facility was discovered during the operation where over 2,000 litres of diesel was discovered in an unsafe location, posing a risk to both occupants of the uncompleted building and neighbours on the same street.

He stated that the occupants of the building had complete disregard for safety concerns regarding storage of petroleum products which if not properly managed could result in a fire disaster.

Akerele said: “We have discovered over 2000 litres of diesel stylishly hidden in this abandoned building in an unsafe manner which could lead to a fire disaster.

“Diesel is highly flammable and also combustible if not properly stored.

“Therefore, these miscreants are not just risking their lives through their ignorant actions but also the lives of their neighbours and passerby in the event of an explosion.”

CSP Akerele sent out a stern warning to street traders who are still in the practice defacing the environment and disposing their waste into the gutters and drainage channels in any part of the State to move their trade to approved markets or risk being arrested.

He also sounded a note of warning to miscreants who lay about and convert streets to religious grounds, social event centres and sports ground to desist forthwith or be prosecuted.

He stated that such selfish actions hinder the right of Lagosians to live in peace and serenity as prescribed in the THEMES PLUS agenda of the State Government.

Akerele said: “I urge every well meaning Lagosian to notify us of any environmental infraction by any individual or groups of individuals in any part of the Metropolis to prevent an environmental mishap.

“It’s our duty and responsibility to ensure that such infractions are nipped in the bud to maintain sanity and habitability across board.”

A total of 114 suspects were arrested and five were released unconditionally after properly identifying themselves and stating their business.

The remaining suspects will be charged to court and all items confiscated will be forfeited to the State Government through the court, the chairman of the agency said.

