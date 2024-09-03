Taskforce arrests six for illegal sale of petrol

The Lagos State Taskforce conducted a sweeping operation from Fadeyi down to Maryland, and Charity Bus Stop down to Airport Road where six suspects involved in the illegal sale and display of petroleum products were apprehended.

They were caught hawking petrol to motorists at exorbitant rates, thereby exacerbating the already tense situation in town.

The Chairman of the Agency, Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation, disclosed that the current fuel scarcity is no excuse for miscreants to exploit Lagosians by purchasing large quantities of petrol in gallons and kegs, only to resell them on the streets at exorbitant prices.

The unscrupulous practice of the arrested suspects, he stated, not only burdens already struggling motorists, but also poses significant safety risks due to the highly inflammable nature of petroleum products.

Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said: “We are committed to curbing these illegal activities and ensuring that the safety and well-being of the public are not compromised.

“The actions of these black market operators are not only cruel but also a severe threat to public safety as the improper handling and storage of petrol could lead to catastrophic fire disaster.”

The Chairman sounded a note of warning to any individual or groups who connive with petrol stations to sell petroleum products to desist forthwith or risk being arrested.

He urged members of the public to report any suspicious collaborations between any elements involved in the sale of petrol illegally in order to forestall any disasters.

The Agency also urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to illegal storage and sale of petroleum products, warning those involved in such practices that they will be met with the full force of the law.

It said the Lagos State Taskforce will continue to clamp down on this set of merchants or any other individual involved in activities that could be harmful to the environment and pose a threat to safety and wellbeing of Lagosians.

Akerele assured that safety, serenity and habitability of the residents and visitors of the metropolis are not undermined in any form.

The six suspects: Toibu Ishola, 44; Yakubu Olayiwola, 34; Adebayo Rasak, 29; Maria Balogun, 50; Motunrayo Dosunmu, 43; and John Ogunfowokan, will be charged to court and petroleum products seized will be forfeited to the State Government through the court.

