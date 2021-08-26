Taskforce arrests robbery suspect, serves removal notices

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested a traffic robbery suspect at Brewery/Ijora area, just as it served owners of structures and kiosks in Owode road set-back a three-day removal notice.

The robbery suspect, Ibrahim Ganiyu, 28, was arrested around 5am on Thursday.

Ibrahim, along with an accomplice named Akpan, was trying to dispossess a lady of her hand bag and mobile phone when the operatives of Lagos State Taskforce heading to Apapa sighted them.

The shout for help by the lady drew the attention of the police team. Their arrival at the scene foiled the robbery thus causing the two robbers to flee the scene on a motorbike.

After a chase, however, the operatives arrested Ibrahim while Akpan abandoned a TVS motorcycle with the registration number AAA 535 QK and escaped.

Ibrahim in his confession disclosed that they were trying to collect the lady’s phone and bag before she shouted for help. He noted that they rob early in the morning and at night.

He stated that they rob in traffic and in bus stops around Costain, Mushin, Ijora and Eko Bridge, adding that, apart from his gang, some other teams come from Safejo and Alaba to rob in the area.

The chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has said that the suspect would be transferred to the state command for further investigation.

Recovered from the suspect were a motor bike and a long dagger.

Meanwhile, Lagos State taskforce has served owners of structures and kiosks on road setback in Idera Bus Stop, Owode to remove them in three days.

The removal order is coming after several days of inspection of the area and education of the owners by the agency and officials of Federal Ministry of Works.

According to a statement by Femi Moliki, the Head, Public Affairs, the owners of the structures and kiosks were last served in February, 2021.