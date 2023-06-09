Task Force evacuates 400 tons of waste from Kano metropolis 

The Joint Task force on Waste Evacuation in Kano metropolis said it has evacuated over 400 trucks of waste within three days of its operation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Aliyu Garo, disclosed this Friday during an inspection and monitoring of evacuation of waste in the city Friday.

Garo said that Governor Abba Yusuf constituted a joint task force to handle waste evacuation within Kano metropolis.

He said that the committee is Chaired by Alhaji Haruna Danzago, with himself as Secretary.

He said that the aim of the task force was to ensure proper waste disposal in major roads of Kano to keep it clean.

“It was also to avoid blocking the water channels and prevent flooding, especially during the rainy season,” Garo said.

He charged the residents to imbibe the culture of desilting their drains regularly to avoid flooding.

He lauded the political commitment demonstrated by the Governor in safeguarding people’s lives through the promotion of environmental sanitation.

Garo also commended him for introducing some innovations, including the mandatory use of baskets by motorists.

He therefore, urged the residents to complement the government’s efforts toward saving the environment from the hazards of climate change.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Kurna Asabe in Dala Local Government Area, a community leader, Usman Nuhu, thanked the Governor for coming up with the clean-up initiative, describing it as timely.

He said that the accumulated waste in the metropolis posed serious health risk to the inhabitants of the area.