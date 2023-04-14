Task Force boss warns traffic offenders, okada riders on Lagos highway

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, has warned traffic offenders and recalcitrant okada operators who still operate their motorcycles commercially on the State’s Highways and restricted routes despite the ban on their activities still being fully in place.

The Chief Superintendent of Police spoke during a raid of Mile 2 axis, where 132 commercial motorcycles were confiscated.

Jejeloye stated that the recalcitrant okada operators, who had returned to some parts of the Highways to carry on with the illegal activities, believed the State Government had relaxed the ban on their operations, but that is far from the truth.

He said: “The ban on the operations of okada on the Highways and restricted routes across the State is still very much in place and it is our duty to ensure that the law is upheld to the last.”

CSP Jejeloye further stated that some of the okada operators around Cele Bus Stop had engaged some police officers who were enforcing the law on okada operations sometime last week, but were met with resistance from the okada men, which led to the death of a Police Inspector.

He added: “This is not the first time we are experiencing such violent reactions from these set of individuals who feel they can take laws into their hands.

“We have made a couple of arrests during this operation and they will all be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“It will no longer be business as usual.”

The Chairman appealed to Lagosians who patronise okada operators to desist forthwith or risk jail term.

He stated that the laws governing the transport sector of the State had been put in place by the State Government to ensure the safety and security of all commuters.

He appealed to motorists who are in the habit of flouting traffic rules to turn over a new leaf or risk having their vehicles impounded.

Jejeloye said: “There will be more operations in the coming days to ensure that sanity is maintained on our roads and inner streets.

“I appeal to all motorists to be patient while on the road and ensure that every traffic rule obeyed is for the smooth and free flow of traffic across the State.”