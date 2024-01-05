Trending
Entertainment

Tasha to ladies: Why you need to date at least three men + Video

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments

Big Brother Naija star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has told ladies why they need to date at least three men.

Tacha, a part of Big Brother Naija Season 4, tagged: “Pepper Dem,” made the reason known in a video on her X handle.

Also Read:

She said a lady only stands a chance of getting married if she has at least three men she is dating.

Tacha said in the video on Wednesday: “If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. 

“If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”

Share.

Related Posts