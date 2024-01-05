Tasha to ladies: Why you need to date at least three men + Video

Big Brother Naija star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has told ladies why they need to date at least three men.

Tacha, a part of Big Brother Naija Season 4, tagged: “Pepper Dem,” made the reason known in a video on her X handle.

Also Read:

She said a lady only stands a chance of getting married if she has at least three men she is dating.

Tacha said in the video on Wednesday: “If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys.

“If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”