The Ogun State Government has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Adeola Kiadese Lukmon as the Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu for another term of four years with effect from September 1, 2020.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, dated August 14, 2020.

Talabi said the renewal of the provost’s appointment, which followed the recommendation by the institution’s Governing Council, was “in line with relevant enabling Law establishing the institution”.

Lukmon, who was first appointed as Provost in September 2016, holds a Ph.D in Vocational Education from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, Anambra State, Nigeria.

His teaching and research experience cut across Universities, National Research Institute and a Degree-awarding College of Education.

He has published extensively in University and Professional Association journals both local and international.

He has also attended several conferences on Education and Management in Nigeria, Ghana, Brunei and other European countries.

He is a member of several professional bodies including the Curriculum Organisation of Nigeria, Association of Business Educators of Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Educational Researchers and Evaluators.

Lukman’s first tenure, according to a statement by the school on Monday, witnessed tremendous achievements, which include securing full accreditation for all the 25 courses of the College by the National Commission for Colleges of Education in 2017; and securing degree programmes for the College in affiliation with Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, with the approval of National Universities Commission in 2018.

Under him, an international academic collaboration with the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana was achieved in 2018, while the College also conducted the first combined convocation ceremonies of the College in 2019 with the Governing Council in place and the Visitor to the College and the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in attendance, thereby becoming the first Visitor to have stepped into the College since it moved to its Omu permanent site in 2008.