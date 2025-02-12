Tariff Hike: NLC orders boycott of MTN, Airtel, Glo

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers and other willing citizens to boycott services of telecommunications giants such as MTN, Airtel and Glo beginning from 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2025, over the recent tariff hikes.

This was contained in a statement signed by Joe Ajaero, NLC president, and Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC secretary, on Wednesday.

It partly read, “The CWC demands an immediate reversal of the tariff hike, which took effect today, and insists that the companies revert to the previous tariff until the committee completes its deliberations and reaches a conclusive agreement.

“As a first step in resisting this arbitrary tariff hike, the CWC has directed that beginning Thursday, February 13, 2025, Nigerian workers and other willing citizens shall boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM until the end of February 2025.”

Furthermore, the Congress faulted the government for failing to protect citizens from corporate exploitation.

It also reviewed the Tax Reform Bills, warning against policies that could further burden Nigerian workers.

While acknowledging the need for fiscal reforms, the NLC vowed to push for fair and worker-friendly tax policies.

The Congress further warned that it will commence a nationwide telecom shutdown from March 1, 2025, If the tariff hike is not reversed by February 29, 2025.

It urged civil society groups and all Nigerians to join the protest against exploitative economic policies.

Details later…

