Former Super Eagles defender turned Pastor, Taribo West prophesied that United States of America President Donald Trump would win the recently concluded US Presidential election.

The founder of Shelter in the Storm Miracle Ministries was seen in a viral video which he shared online saying that Trump will win the US Presidential election with a slight margin over Joe Biden.

To prove all doubters wrong, West backed his prophecy with claims of how his prophecies of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State winning their re-election campaign came to pass.

The former footballer also said that God had been doing a lot through his ministry but that people had not been hearing them because they didn’t utilise social media.

The ex-football star said, “Before the election in Edo, I said Obaseki would win. Is that true? Did he win? Nobody said it anywhere. Nobody quoted me anywhere. I also said in the Ondo election that Akeredolu would win. Is that true? Did he win? He won.

“Now, I want you to put this out the way I want it. Donald Trump will win the election by a slight split edge over Joe Biden. So, quote me and I want it to be out before time.”

Meanwhile, the prophecy by the former defender has become a huge debate on Twitter with many insinuating that he is looking for attention.

@CriticCryptic tweeted, “Taribo West should be on the next night of a thousand laughs …..how can one person have so many jokes like this and he never blow ….” Nothing is coming out ” …now the first something that is out is already nothing again.”

@biolaKazeem said, “Don’t know whether to laugh or be sad over that Taribo West video making a big deal of predicting election results. That guy once packed National Stadium full to the brim when he brought the biggest stars in the world to Lagos for “Taribo & Friends.”To see him reduced to this. Sigh.”

@OmobaDjangote tweeted, “The thing about the Taribo West video is, there’s no big deal about a prophecy not happening as at or how it was predicted but seeking publicity for things that are more predictions than prophecies? That is the part I find amusing.”