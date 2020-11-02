The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles players as members of its various sub-committees.

The ex-internationals that made the cut are former Inter Milan defender, Taribo West; Etim Esin; Friday Ekpo; President Players Union, Tijani Babangida; Patrick Pascal; former African Footballer of the Year, also known as the Prince of Monaco, Victor Ikpeba, Etim Esin and Sam Sodje.

The list, released by the Federation on Monday, comprises of standing committees and ad-hoc committees for the period 2020-20.

While Ikpeba will serve in Technical and Development Committee, Babangida and Pascal were appointed as members of the Players’ Status Committee, just as West, Sodje, Expo and Esin are members of the Technical Study Group.

The Committees are Finance, Internal Audit, Organising Committee for NFF Competition, Technical and Development, Referees, Legal, Women’s Football, Futsal/Beach Soccer, Medical, Players’ Status, Committee for Ethics and Fair Play.

Others are Media, Football, Strategic Studies, Marketing, Sponsorship and Television Advisory, Protocol and Ceremonial and Security.

The Ad-hoc Committees are: Match commissioners, Establishment Committee and Facilities, Technical Study Group.

The General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, will appoint the secretaries of the sub-committees.