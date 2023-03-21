TarabaDecides: NNPP Governorship candidate rejects result, vows to seek redress

The governorship candidate of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Taraba, Prof. Sani Yahya has rejected the outcome of the gubernatorial election in the state.

Yahya told journalists in Jalingo Tuesday that he would challenge the result of the election in court.

According to him, there are overwhelming evidence of electoral malpractice in the election that gave victory to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kefas Agbum.

Yahya urged his supporters and the people of the state to stay calm and eschew violence, assuring that the NNPP won the election and would reclaim its mandate through legal means.

He appreciated the people for their love and support throughout the electioneering process.

“Yesterday’s announcement and declaration of a candidate does not mean an end to the election process.

“The process continues in line with the guidelines. Taraba is used to enduring injustice by writing fictitious results. Luckily, the Electoral Act as amended has made provisions for all results to be reviewed.

“We are confident that the victory is ours. We would challenge the result through every legal means and claim our victory.

“Our victory is certain and we would retain it. I call on Taraba people to stay calm. We would challenge the results because I am the duly elected governor of Taraba State.

“That mandate cannot be stolen. We have initiated the process and we are on course,” he said.