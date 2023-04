The House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Isma’ila Maihanchi, is dead.

Maihanchi died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

He won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A source in the family told Channels Television his remains would be laid to rest according to Islamic rites later in the day.