Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Taraba State, on Friday said the state recorded 23 deaths from 121 road crashes in the third quarter of 2020.

This was contained in a statement by Assistant Route Commander Okwodowa Paul, the Command’s Public Education Officer, in Jalingo in commemoration of the year 2020 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance.

According to the Corps Commander, 121 road traffic crashes were recorded, 195 vehicles involved, 23 people killed, 338 people injured and total number of people involved was 361.

Williams noted that speed violation, wrongful overtaking and tyre burst were major causes of road crashes during the period.

She appealed to motorists to desist from buying used tyres, saying more lives could be saved if they use brand new tyres.

Williams said there would be Jumat service on Friday and Church service on Sunday to pray for the victims of road crashes.

She noted that most crashes were avoidable if only motorists obeyed traffic rules and regulations.

Williams prayed God to console the families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of road traffic crashes.