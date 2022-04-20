Taraba Police Command confirms six deaths in Iware market explosion

Taraba State Police Command had confirmed that the death toll from the bomb blast at Iware International Cattle market in the North eastern State had increased to six.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abdulahi Usman, made the confirmation Wednesday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo, the State capital.

Usman said that the command had swiftly commenced investigation into the sad occurrence, adding that it had also deployed the Anti Bomb Squad Unit and other relevant units of the command to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to book.

Recall that the explosion of a device occurred at Iware International Cattle market in Ardo Kola Local Government Area, killing three and injured 19.