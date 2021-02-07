Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday abducted the Taraba State Council Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Jediel.

Jediel’s younger brother, Mr. Fidelis Jediel, told journalists that the State NLC chairman was picked in his house in Sunkani, Ardo- Kola local government area of Taraba about 12:55 am.

According to Fidelis, the gunmen in their numbers forced their way into the house and abducted him at gunpoint.

This is happening exactly two weeks after gunmen kidnapped and killed the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council, Hon. Salihu Dovo.

Efforts to get the reaction of the acting Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba State, Reform Leha, proved abortive.

He did not pick calls put across to his telephone line and has not responded to a text message sent to his line.

As of the time of filing this report, family sources said the suspected kidnappers were yet to establish contact with the family.