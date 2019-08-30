The new Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Philibus Andetur, on Friday pledged to improve on the administration of justice to enhance effective justice delivery to the people of the state.

Andetur made the pledge while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he was sworn in by Governor Darius Ishaku in Jalingo.

According to him, his major agenda would be to provide better administration of justice in the state and ensure quick dispensation of justice.

He said: “I am not against judges of the lower courts.

“But we must check abuse of court processes and address issues where a single case will have three or more conflicting judgements from different courts of the same status.

“In land dispute cases for instance, we sometimes have three different court judgements in favour of three different people.

“This lack of uniformity in decisions of courts of the same status will be looked into.

“Judges of lower courts must allow cases to go on appeal other than going through other judges on the same issue at the same level.”

Ishaku had while swearing-in the new chief judge urged him to be fair and just in his dealings.

He told the new CJ that the people of Taraba State were looking up to him to always serve judgement to whoever deserved it without delay.

Ishaku called on the people of the state to support the chief judge to enable him to succeed in his assignment.