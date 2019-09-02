One Officer and nine soldiers have been arrested by the Nigerian Army in connection with the killing of three operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team and two civilian informants, Daily Sun is reporting.

The incident took place on August 6, 2019 in Ibi, Taraba State.

According to the Daily Sun, the arrested officers risk death sentence if some of the recommendations by the committee set up by the Defence Headquarters to investigate the killings is anything to go by.

The soldiers and officers were arrested last Wednesday after preliminary investigations carried out by the DHQ committee found them culpable of the act.

Daily Sun gathered that the soldiers who have been in detention at the 93 Battalion Takum in Taraba State, were moved to Yola, Adamawa State, headquarters of 23 Brigade under very tight security.

Daily Sun gathered that before they moved to Yola, the suspected soldiers were kept in a detention cell.

It was also gathered that the committee members interrogated several officers and soldiers and found the 10 guilty.

As at the time of filing this report, there was still heavy security in and around the detention facility within the 23 Brigade, Yola, where they are kept to prevent any move by them to escape.

Daily Sun had exclusively reported of the arrested personnel and how they were moved to Yola from Takum, under very tight security.

Sources told Daily Sun correspondent that the detained soldiers would remain in Yola for now pending the recommendation and outcome of the committee’s report, which are expected to be made public anytime from now.

By the time the report is finally made public, the soldiers might have to face another Board of Inquiry, after which they would be made to face a General Court Martial.

Security sources say the soldiers risk death sentence considering the gravity of the offence they committed.

The death sentence might only affect those who actually took part in the killing as not all of them were said to have participate in the act.

