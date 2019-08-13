Two policemen working at Ibi Police Division in Taraba State have been arrested by the panel investigating the killing of three operatives attached to the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team and a civilian on August 6 at a checkpoint, Daily Trust is reporting.

The highly revered newspaper said the two policemen were arrested for allegedly leaking information to suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, of plans to arrest him.

The panel, set up by the Defence Headquarters, has also ordered the arrest of the five Soldiers on duty at the checkpoint where the policemen were shot dead, with others injured.

Daily Trust said it further gathered that two Army checkpoints between boundary of Wukari and Ibi local government areas have been dismantled.