Taraba Governor, Deputy win PDP senatorial primaries

Governor Darius Ishāku of Taraba State has won Peoples Democratic Party primary election for Taraba South Senatorial District.

The Governor picked the ticket unopposed on Monday at the primaries of the PDP held in Wukaru mind tight security.

Ishaku, who was elected unopposed, polled 154 votes.

Ishaku’s deputy, Alhaji Haruna Manu, also won Taraba Central Senatorial District ticket.

Haruna scored 143 votes to defeat Muhammed Abana, who did not score any vote.

The Taraba Central Senatorial District primaries was conducted in Bali.

The sitting senator representing Taraba Northern Senatorial District, Alhaji Shuaibu Isa Lau, also won the primariesm which was conducted at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo.

Senator Lau scored 193 votes to defeat three other contestants.

The three contestants defeated by Lau were David Kassa who scored 73 votes, Jeji Williams, who scored five votes, and M. Bandawa, who did not score any vote.