The Taraba State Police Command on Friday smashed a kidnap gang, killing eight of its members after a bloody shootout.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP David Misal, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Bali, said the success followed reliable intelligence that the gang was planning to carry out an operation in the area.

Misal said on sighting the operatives, the kidnappers opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the killing of eight of the kidnappers, after which several sophisticated arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

He said in a statement read to newsmen: “On the 22/5/2020, reliable intelligence indicated that a group of kidnappers armed with sophisticated weapons have concluded plans to kidnap some residents of Bali town.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer mobilized his men and swung into action.

“On the 23/05/2020 at about 0205hrs, the DPO and his team mobilized and embarked on surveillance patrol in Gadzabu and environs, being outskirts of Bali.

“While on surveillance, they intercepted the kidnappers on their way to actualise their plans.

“Immediately they sighted the policemen, they opened fire on them, leading to exchange of fire.

“Consequently, eight of the kidnappers were fatally wounded and later confirmed dead by medical doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command wishes to once again reiterate the commitment of the Command towards curtailing all forms of crime and criminal activities in the State.

“He uses this medium to appreciate the good people of Taraba State for providing reliable information, which has been assisting us in tackling crimes and criminal activities in the State.

“In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police warns all criminal elements to surrender or desist from their criminal acts or face the consequences of their actions.”