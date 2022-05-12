Taraba attack: Troops begin search for missing personnel – Army

The Nigerian Army says the troops of 93 Battalion have embarked on search and rescue mission for the personnel who are missing in action in a recent encounter with terrorists in Taraba State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known on Thursday.

Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops encountered the terrorists while responding to distress call about an attack on Tati community in Takum Local Government Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said that troops fell into an ambush staged by the criminals during the pursuit, adding that they fought fiercely through it, neutralising four of the terrorists.

According to him, six gallant soldiers sadly paid the supreme price, while one personnel is missing in action.

He said: “However, a reinforcement team from 6 Brigade deployed against the fleeing bandits at Ananum village in Donga Local Government Area of the state, neutralised two additional bandits and recovered one Ak 47 rifle, one pistol, one locally fabricated gun, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm special, 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 3 motorbikes.

“Troops are currently in pursuit of the bandits and will leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing personnel.

“The good people of Taraba state are enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.”