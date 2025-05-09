Taraba: Army arrests four suspected terrorists, recovers arms

Troops of Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army have apprehended four suspected terrorists and recovered weapons in Tau, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This was contained in a statement by Captain Olubodunde Oni, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, in Jalingo

Oni said that the arrest was made in an operation conducted on Wednesday following a distress call regarding the movement of armed men in the area.

He said that the troops responded swiftly leading to the arrest of the four suspects, three of whom were found in possession of firearms.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects included two pump-action rifles, one locally fabricated gun, three cutlasses, 42 cartridges, four mobile phones, and one national identity card.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly invited by one Alhaji Ardo Sani, whose role is currently under further scrutiny,” he said.

Oni quoted Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, the Commander, 6 Brigade, commending the troops for their swift response and professionalism during the operation.

He added: “He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within Taraba State and its environs.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations and enhance security across the state.

