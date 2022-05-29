Taraba APC election committee members escape being lynched

The Police in Taraba State on Saturday rescued the four members of the committee to conduct primary elections of the All Progressives Congress for the Senate and House of Representatives from being lynched.

Party members waylaid them at Pupile, a community between Yola, Adamawa State and Jaingo, Taraba State capital.

The aggrieved party members said they got wind of a news that they were allegedly conniving with a faction to manipulate the election results.

Rumour had it that the committee members, led by Dr. Muhammad Alkali, stopped at Pupile, a few miles from Jalingo, and met with the faction to hand over pre-determined election results.

A mob rushed to the community with intent to lynch the electoral committee members, but the quick intervention by the police saved the situation.

The Commissioner of Police in Taraba State, Abimbola Shokoya, said police had taken custody of the committee members, but were not interested in dabbling into partisan politics.

Shokoya stressed that the police were under obligation to ensure the security of lives and property of the people at all costs.

He stressed that the situation had been brought under control.