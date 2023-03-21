Taraba 2023: INEC declares PDP’s Agbu winner of governorship poll

The Independent National Assembly Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Colonel Kefas Agbu, as winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Taraba State.

The retired Nigerian Army Colonel polled a total of 257,926 votes to defeat candidates of other political parties.

Among them were Professor Sani Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party who got 202,278 votes and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the All Progressives Congress with 141,592 votes.

The Returning Officer for the State Gubernatorial Election, Professor Muhammed Ahmed Abdulaziz, who declared the results, said that the PDP candidate having won majority votes and satisfied all requirements by law is declared winner of the Saturday poll and returned elected.