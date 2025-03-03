Tantita donates CBT Centre to Delta community

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has donated a Computer Based Test (CBT) JAMB Centre to Ogulaha Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta.

The facility, named “Sologha Ekpemupolo CBT Centre, was handed over to the community on Monday.

The Centre was renovated and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the facility was equipped with a 30KVA solar inverter, 54 solar panels, 250 HP laptops, eight Inverter industrial air conditioners, essential furniture and six toilet facilities.

In his remark, the Managing Director of TSSNL, Chief Kestin Pondi, said that the gesture was to invest in the future of the people as well as bridge the gap between dreams and realities.

The managing director was represented by Daisy Jaja, Administrative Manager of Tantita.

Pondi acknowledged the pains students in the coastal communities had to experience to achieve their academic pursuits.

He acknowledged the frustrations teachers encountered in impacting knowledge on the students, and assured that Tantita had taken the step to change the narratives.

Pondi said that beyond personal success, education was a foundation for national development.

“This is a testament that Tantita is not just about safeguarding borders and infrastructure, we are about securing dreams, securing potential and securing the future.

“This facility is a promise to invest in the future, bridge the gap between dreams and reality and ensure no ambition is left unrealised due to a lack of resources.

“We know the pain of a determined student who wants to learn but is hindered by poor facilities and the frustration of teachers who give their all but lack the tools to empower their students,” he said.

Pondi said that a secured future was built on knowledge, adding that knowledge was the greatest weapon to bestow on the children.

“It is this philosophy that drives Tantita’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and that is why we are here today.

“We are ensuring that when students write JAMB examination, they do so with confidence, uninterrupted by power failures, undistracted by discomfort and unhindered by outdated facilities,” he said.

Pondi urged the students to be serious with their studies, adding that among them are future engineers, lawyers, medical doctors among others.

He advised the teachers to continue to mentor the students, assuring that they are raising a generation that would transform the nation.

Pondi urged members of the community to see the donation as a seed that would grow into a future where no child would be left behind.

Earlier, Victor Isereke, operator of the CBT centre while giving a brief history of the centre, said that it was initially an ICT centre.

Isereke said that the facility was converted to JAMB CBT call entre in 2021 with the help of Julius Pondi, member representing Burutu Federal Constituency.

“He did everything possible to make sure the facility was operational. So in 2024, we discovered that many of our equipments have started failing.

“He helped us approached Tantita key into the initiative, and the managing director in his wisdom, graciously approved that this place be upgraded,” Isereke said.

Akpos Seimode, Head of Community Relations of Tantita advised the community to make good use of the facilities.

Responding, Daniel Okebor, Acting Chairman of Ogulaha Community expressed gratitude to Tantita for the donation and assured that the facilities would be maintained.

