A tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has fallen in Lagos.

The tanker was confirmed to have fallen in the early hours of Sunday by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, with the content spilling on the road.

The incident occurred at Mile 2, inward Berger.

The tanker driver was said to have lost control, with the fuel still spilling as at press time some meters away from the fallen containerised 40 feet truck, with registration number KTU 810 XG, that had initially fallen and blocking 75 per cent of the road.