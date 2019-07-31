The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of one person in a fire incident after a petrol tanker rammed onto a stationary truck along Gombe to Bauchi road on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Hassan, spokesperson for FRSC Sector Command in Gombe state, who confirmed the accident and death to News Agency of Nigeria, said the deceased was a motorcycle rider.

Hassan, a Deputy Rescue Commander, said the victim was trapped in fire caused by the accident, but that the passenger he was carrying escaped.

He urged motorist, especially truck drivers, to desist from illegal parking along highways to avoid accidents.

Mohammed Bakari, the Gombe State Director of Fire Service told NAN that it took more than 30 minutes to put off the fire.

Bakari, however, commended the NNPC Depot in the area for assisting to put off the fire, thereby preventing it from spreading.