Tanker explosion: Man lauds Gov. Mbah for clearing wife’s hospital bill

Anthony Ugwumgbo, the husband of Benedetto Ugwumgbo, victim of a recent fuel tanker explosion, has lauded the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for settling his wife’s hospital bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the accident, which occurred on January 25, 2025 in Ugwu-Onyeama community, claimed many lives and destroyed vehicles.

Addressing Government House Correspondents after a meeting at the Enugu State Government House on Wednesday, Ugwumgbo said his wife had spent five months at Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, where she was receiving treatment.

Ugwumgbo, who is a commercial driver, said that while he was attending to his wife in the hospital, the owner of the vehicle took back his vehicle and gave it out to another person.

He said that the development led to his inability to pay the hospital bill and also buy what was needed for the treatment.

He said: “I am from Udi Council Area of Enugu State.

“I visited the governor because of the fire incident at Ugwu-Onyeama on January 25.

“My wife was one of the victims of the fire disaster and I could not take care of her medical expenses at Orthopaedic hospital.

“We incurred a bill of N690,000 and it was too much for me.

“I had to cry out for help.”

Ugwumgbo disclosed that it was the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Dr. Reuben Onyishi, who made it possible for him to get assistance from Mbah.

He said: “I thank Onyishi, who heard about our predicament and informed Mbah, who gave us a sum of N2 million to clear the bill.

“May God bless Mbah and Reuben Onyishi.”

NAN also reports that Ugwumgbo also accompanied her husband during the thank you visit to the governor.

