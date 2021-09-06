Tanker driver, attendant injured in Kwara gas explosion

A gas tanker driver and an attendant have sustained injuries while discharging product into a dispensing outlet at a filling station in ljagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The explosion occurred when the pipe conveying the gas to the dispensing outlet suddenly burst on Sunday.

Although no life was lost during the explosion, residents in the affected area ran helter skelter during the period of the explosion.

Some fire fighters from the state Fire Service later arrived the area to put the situation under control.

The Director of the state Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, while confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, described it as unfortunate.

Olumuyiwa said the victims are receiving treatment at a hospital in Offa.

He warned owners of filling stations in the state to always take extra precaution while discharging petrol or gas from tankers.