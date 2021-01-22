RelatedPosts No Content Available

Tanker dispensing fuel at Great V-Max Oil and Gas filling station along Nnobi Road, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has burst into fire.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 8:30am, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, has said.

The fire emanated from the tanker laden with AGO, popularly known as diesel, inside the filling station while offloading its content.

As a result, the truck was gutted by fire, which razed down the filling station, one motorcycle and one nearby shop.

Police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer of Otolo Nnewi Division, CSP Hassan Lawal, and other sister security agencies quickly mobilised to the scene and cordoned off the Area to prevent looting and further catastrophe.

The Anambra State Fire Service was equally contacted and they responded promptly.

There was no loss of life and no injury reported.

The fire has been put off.

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, John B. Abang, has appealed to filling station owners to always apply safety precaution when offloading fuel in order to avert similar ugly incidents, which could also lead to loss of lives and injuries, especially during this harmattan period.

