Chelsea will offer academy product Tammy Abraham new bumper contract in the new year.

Abraham, who scored the winner against Arsenal on Sunday, has been prolific this season leading the line for Frank Lampard’s Blues.

Abraham has two-and-a-half years remaining but his value would have skyrocketed off the back of his 14 goals and five assists this season.

Abraham is believed to be holding out for a similar pay packet, although he has longer remaining on his deal than Callum Hudson-Odoi did when he signed his contract.

Chelsea fans were ecstatic after Abraham copied club legend Didier Drogba’s goal celebration after he stroke the late winner against the Gunners at the Emirates.

The former Blue has now responded by praising the England international on Twitter.

“I get goosebumps replaying this goal and the celebration after Tammy Abraham. Chelsea, what a win at the Emirates come on you Blues!”

Frank Lampard was full of praise for Abraham after the victory, as his No.1 striker took his goal tally for the season to 14.

“It will help him for sure. Tottenham last week he showed everything apart from the goals,” he said.

“I get the big six thing from the outside. As he develops he’ll do that even more. That’s the beauty of Tammy, he will never hide and constantly be in the box and get hungrier.”