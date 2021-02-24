Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, is reportedly not currently interested in holding contract talks with the Blues.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 times in 30 appearances at club level during the 2020-21 campaign but has struggled to hold down a regular spot since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival as head coach.

The forward was replaced at the interval against Southampton in the Premier League last weekend before being dropped for Olivier Giroud against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea are allegedly keen to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland to the club, which would likely push Abraham further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, the England international could be on his way out of the club as he is not open to negotiating a new contract at this moment in time.

Abraham, who has scored six goals in 20 Premier League outings this term, still has more than two years left to run on his deal with the Blues.