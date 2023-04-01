Tammy Abraham refuses to rule out Chelsea return

Roma forward Tammy Abraham has reportedly refused to rule out a potential return to Chelsea.



The striker rose through Chelsea’s academy ranks, before going on to register 30 goals and provide 12 assists in 82 appearances for the first team.



However, he was persuaded by Jose Mourinho to join Roma in a £34m transfer in the summer of 2021.



Abraham has established himself as a key part of Mourinho’s side, registering 34 goals and 11 assists in 91 games across all competitions.



The Englishman also scored nine goals in Roma’s successful run in the Europa Conference League last season, helping the Giallorossi win their first trophy since 2008.



Although Abraham has a contract until June 2026, Chelsea have an €80m (£68m) buyback clause, which is valid from the end of the current season.



In a recent interview with Four Four Two, Abraham was asked whether a Chelsea return would be possible.



“Never say never in football,” Abraham replied. “Right now, my focus is on Roma – I’ve no other plans. Maybe I’ll stay at Roma for the next ten years, maybe not. You never know.”



Prior to joining Roma, the 25-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal, and he has stated that he was seriously considering whether to join the North London club.



Abraham also revealed that his family have a huge affinity with the Gunners, while he idolised Arsenal legend Thierry Henry when he was growing up.



“My family were massive Arsenal fans, so I grew up watching them – I’d be lying to say Thierry Henry wasn’t my biggest idol,” Abraham said.



“I loved Thierry, and I wanted to be a footballer because of him. Even the way he wore his socks, today I still wear them the same.



“The way he used to wear his wrist tape – if you notice, I wear wrist tape as well! He’s a player I looked up to and loved.”



A recent report claimed that Abraham is on Arsenal’s five-man striker shortlist, with uncertainty surrounding his Roma future.



Abraham is expected to be involved when the Giallorossi continue their top-four push with a home meeting against relegation-threatened Sampdoria.