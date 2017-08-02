Tammy Abraham: I will surprise people next season

Swansea City loanee Tammy Abraham has vowed to “surprise” people by making the step up to the Premier League during the upcoming campaign.

The 19-year-old scored 26 goals for a struggling Bristol City side last season, including 23 in the Championship, and he has once again been shipped out on loan by parent club Chelsea for the 2017-18 campaign.

However, the England Under-21 international now has the chance to show what he can do in the top flight having moved to the Liberty Stadium, and he is looking forward to testing himself against higher-class opposition.

“I would love to build on last season and do it at the top level. Everyone has seen me do it in the Championship, but I’d love to do it in the Premier League,” he told Swansea’s official website.

“People will be surprised because I’m so tall, but I do have quick feet and I have good pace to threaten defenders. Although I am tall I also like have the ball played into my feet. I can hold up play too, so it will be good to show my overall game with Swansea and not just scoring goals.

“When the gaffer came round to my house he described what he wants from this season. It fits my style of play as well. It is a nice place to get your head down and really focus on your game. That’s what I want to do this season.”

Abraham’s only previous Premier League experience is two substitute appearances for Chelsea at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

