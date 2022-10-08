Tammy Abraham ‘happy’ at Roma but refuses to rule out Chelsea return

Tammy Abraham has insisted that he is “happy” at Roma but has refused to rule out a return to Chelsea at some stage in the future.



The 25-year-old joined the Italian giants from Chelsea last August and enjoyed an impressive first season in Rome, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions in 52 appearances, in addition to contributing five assists.



Abraham scored 17 times and registered four assists in Serie A, while he netted eight times in 12 UEFA Conference League matches, with Jose Mourinho’s side lifting the trophy.



The England international has again been a regular at club level this term, featuring on 10 occasions, although he has only managed two goals thus far in 2022-23.



Chelsea is believed to have a buy-back clause of €80m (£66.7m) for Abraham, with the Blues allegedly able to activate it next summer if they wish.



When asked about the clause, the striker said that he was only currently focusing on Roma but suggested that he would be open to returning to Stamford Bridge in the future.



“For me my focus is to do exactly what I did last year here,” he told journalist Ojora Babatunde. “I’m happy here, the team is good, the manager is good. The city, the fans, I’m happy. Only God knows the future.”



The Englishman scored 30 times and registered 12 assists in 82 appearances for Chelsea before moving to Italy in search of regular action.



Abraham still has another four years left to run on his contract with Roma, but there were also claims over the summer that Manchester United and Arsenal were interested in his services.



The striker is yet to score in two Europa League appearances this season, while he has only managed one Serie A goal in his last five outings for Mourinho’s side.



Chelsea is already believed to have a deal in place to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig during next summer’s transfer window, but there is currently speculation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The experienced forward only moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona on transfer deadline day, but Paris Saint-Germain are said to be in talks over a deal for the former Gabon international at the end of the season.



Romelu Lukaku is also set to return to the Blues at the end of the campaign, with the 29-year-old only on loan at Inter Milan.