Frank Lampard has issued an update on the fitness of star striker Tammy Abraham and admits the Chelsea striker may miss the game against his old side Aston Villa.

Abraham sat out of the Blues’ 1-0 defeat by West Ham on Saturday after failing to recover from a hip injury sustained against Valencia in the Europa League.

And now he is touch-and-go to face Villa on Wednesday, the club he spent last season at on a loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

“We are giving him every opportunity to play tomorrow,” Chelsea boss Lampard said.

“We will make the call tomorrow, he has a little bit of pain. He was in good form, he is always keen, he is trying his best.

“You can’t isolate it to one player and game. He can’t just be the reason for losing the game [against West Ham]. He is an important player for us. We have competition in that area.”

There were initial fears that Abraham could have been sidelined for longer than a week after his injury, when he was taken off on a stretcher at half-time.

Lampard admitted that the injury looked “quite severe” at first glance, but he has since recovered well and the club’s top scorer is expected to be back in action soon.